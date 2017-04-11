Judge rejects claims by Prince divorce lawyer for $600,000 - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Judge rejects claims by Prince divorce lawyer for $600,000

CHASKA, Minn. (AP) - -

A Minnesota judge says a lawyer who represented Prince in divorce proceedings a decade ago can't collect on nearly $600,000 he says the late rock superstar still owed him before his death.

Carver County District Judge Kevin Eide on Tuesday ruled that West Palm Beach, Florida, attorney Patrick Cousins missed a deadline for pursuing his claim against the Prince estate. Cousins represented Prince in his 2007 divorce from Manuela Testolini.

The judge ruled that Cousins waited too long to contest a decision by the trust company administering the estate to reject his claims. He also noted that Minnesota has a 6-year statute of limitations on such claims.

The judge dismissed Cousins' claims with prejudice, meaning he can't file them again.

Prince died April 21, 2016, of an accidental painkiller overdose.

