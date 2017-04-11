Official warns GOP budget cuts could mean tax return delays

Minnesota's top tax official says deep cuts to state budgets could result in months-long delays to tax returns next year.

Republicans who control the Legislature have laid out some major cuts to state agencies including the Department of Revenue. That's the agency that processes tax filings annually.

Commissioner Cynthia Bauerly said Tuesday that plotted cuts of more than $10 million to her budget could delay tax returns for Minnesota residents by several months. Republicans have argued that state government spending has grown too fast. This year's tax returns would not be affected.

Those bills are only the first step in a budget that will eventually be negotiated with Gov. Mark Dayton. Dayton's administration is pushing back against the GOP's budget plans, saying they would harm services that Minnesotans rely upon.

