FBI doubles reward to $20K to find manhunt suspect

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- Authorities have doubled a reward being offered for anyone providing information leading to the man at the center of a massive search.



The FBI Milwaukee Division announced Tuesday afternoon the reward is now $20,000, for information leading to the successful location of Joseph Jakubowski, 32. Authorities say he stole more than a dozen guns from the Armageddon Gun Store in Janesville one week ago, burned his vehicle and made threats to public safety.



Authorities say Jakubowski may have tried to alter his appearance. His mugshot shows him with brown hair and a goatee, but officials say he may have shaved his facial hair and head so they've released a new rendering of his image without hair.



Call the FBI's tip line at 1-800-225-5324 or visit tips.fbi.gov if you have any information.

