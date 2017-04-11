Special Olympics La Crosse receives donation

The La Crosse Special Olympics program received a donation by way of a big check, compliments of Toyota of La Crosse.

As part of Toyota's La Crosse Cares campaign, a check was presented in the amount of $3,180. The money will help cover travel costs and materials needed to compete at Special Olympics events.

General Manager Sean Green presented the check to members of the La Crosse Recreation Department's Special Olympic staff and local athletes.

Toyota of La Crosse donates proceeds from all new and used car sales each month to a local charity.

"We're excited to be able to share our success in vehicle sales to benefit the Special Olympics program", Green said.

Each month a different non-profit organization is chosen by a Toyota employee. Past recipients include the Coulee Region Humane Society and the YWCA.