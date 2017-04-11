Author, musician shares message of encouragement

Sheree Brown, an artist, author, and musician visited Hintgen Elementary School in La Crosse Tuesday.

Brown began her career as a rhythm, blues, and pop recording artist in the early eighties. After co-writing a children's book, Zhakanaka The Word she's been very busy traveling the country

"The formative years are zero to five, and beyond but especially zero to five. So the way to change the culture is to get to our youth and that will help to change the culture. That's something that they grow up with, they get it from their homes, yes. But to be able to be in a school environment and get those kinds of tools too, it's going to make the world better. That's why I'm passionate about this," expressed Brown.

The book, Zhakanaka tells the story of a 10-year-old girl, named Alex who gets bullied in school. However, in her time of defeat her favorite teacher, Mr. Jesse shows up in her time of need, providing her words of encouragement and wisdom to help her self-esteem.

With the title, Zhakanaka, originating from the Shona language of Zimbabwe and loosely translates,”have a beautiful life” and “travel well.”

"It's a really endearing story that transcends color, race, culture, and religion," added Brown.

The message shares a universal theme of peace and literacy that all ages can relate to.

"It's absolutely crucial that students at a young age learn this message because it helps them prepare for their future. If they learn earlier what it looks like to open and accepting of all people across racial, gender and so on and so forth it only helps develop our students more," stressed Shaundel Spivey, the Culture Liaison for the School District of La Crosse.

Spivey added that as a district, one of their goals is for students to see themselves in the culture of the school as well as in the curriculum. Having guest speakers and performers like Brown come in helps to emphasize those points.

Brown, co-founder of the Zhakanaka Peace in the City national campaign, will give "An Author's Story" at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12 at the North Community Library at 152 Kane Street in La Crosse

MORE INFORMATION: Sheree Brown

MORE INFORMATION: School District of La Crosse