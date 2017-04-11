Community members gather for Viterbo University's Community Health Fair

Hundreds of students and community members gathered at the Boys & Girls Club Mathy Center Tuesday ofr Viterbo University's 11th Annual Community Health Fair.

The event was free and open to the public and included a blood drive from the Bloodcenter of Wisconsin. Community members took part in several free services including blood pressure screenings, massage therapy, and skin cancer screenings. The event also offered the opportunity to learn about ways to improve or optimize overall health and nutrition.

"You have to take care of your health now by yourself so it's kinda nice to know what's out there what you should be looking for and we have a lot of elderly folks that come in too and and they just kinda like to have check-ups done and just kinda check out all the resources and it's nice because it's all these resources under one roof," says Sue Danielson, Health Fair Coordinator.

62 local organizations participated in the event. Door prizes were awarded for those who attended as well.