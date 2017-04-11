2017 to be 10th and final year of Freedom Fest concert

Two announcements Tuesday morning concerning the 2017 Freedom Fest: The 10th anniversary of the concert will feature The Remainders and be headlined by Credence Clearwater Revival's John Fogerty. Also, the 10th anniversary this year will be the last Freedom Fest concert.

Don Weber, Freedom Fest's founder, announced that even though the event has helped contribute over half a million to veterans' causes, the overhead costs of putting on the event were getting in the way. Weber mentioned that $3 million has been spent on the musical acts alone. Instead, support from this year's Freedom Fest will establish an endowment fund to continue helping veterans.

"We thought maybe there's a better way to take these proceeds and do more with them and not have all this overhead by putting on such a big event," said Weber. "...it's probably time to move on."

Freedom Fest begins 9:00am on Saturday, July 15th. Tickets will be available at Festival Foods starting April 21st.