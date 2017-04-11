Attempted homicide charges for two suspects in south side shooting

The man accused of holding La Crosse police at bay for six hours last Wednesday along with another man are charged with attempted homicide in a shooting last week in the city.

Damon Taylor, the man involved in the standoff, was charged Tuesday with Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide for his role in the shooting.

The other suspect, Ontario Lowery, also faces a charge of Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide as a Party To The Crime.

According to the criminal complaints, police said the incident began when one man, Jon-Lazaire Burch, was shot in the leg as he and another man, Trevongh Martin entered an apartment at 2612 South 17th Street the afternoon of April 6. The two then ran outside with Martin returning fire. Police arrested Martin and the renter of the residence, Ontario Lowery, who also ran from the building. The fourth man, Taylor, is believed to have fired the shots at the men. He refused police demands to come out of the apartment. After negotiating, police eventually used chemical munitions to force Taylor's surrender around midnight.

The complaint said Burch told police he and Martin had gone to the house to collect money owed to him by Lowery.

In La Crosse County Circuit Court Tuesday, prosecutors filed charges against the three men. Besides the attempted homicide charges against Taylor, he also faces six other charges including possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm. Martin is charged with possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon. All charges against Martin and Taylor are classified as repeat offenses.

In court, District Attorney Tim Gruenke called it a serious case given the potential for danger. "The police are still investigating this case," said Gruenke. "We take every shooting case very seriously given the risk to life and bodily injury and I think the police are doing a good job of trying to get the people caught that are causing these problems."

All three of their next court appearances will be on Thursday. The men remain in the La Crosse County Jail.