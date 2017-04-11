Three mumps cases reported at UW-La Crosse

There are three confirmed cases of mumps in La Crosse County, all from UW-La Crosse students.

The La Crosse County Health Department says they are closely working with the university to prevent the infectious disease from spreading. So far, no additional cases have been reported.

Mumps is a viral illness that affects the salivary glands. Preliminary symptoms usually occur 14 to 18 days after the infection, and could include fever, headache and muscle pain. The infectious disease is spread through coughs, sneezes or shared water bottles and utensils with someone who is not vaccinated or immune to the disease.

The mumps vaccine, in combination with the measles and rubella vaccine, has about an 80-90% effective rate. Those who have had mumps previously, will be immune to the disease for life.

The students with the disease have either returned home, or are isolated from other students while they remain contagious.

