King pays it forward, presents check to ASL

Kobe King has another trophy, but it's a check from the basketball star that has the community buzzing.

In a gymnasium filled with anticipation and appreciation on Tuesday at La Crosse Central High School, the Red Raiders senior presented the Adapted Sports League with a donation of $1,000 after receiving his trophy for the Gatorade Wisconsin Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

King had his choice of any national or youth sports organization to give the grant to as part of the Gatorade Play it Forward program. He said the decision to help ASL was a no-brainer.

"I know some of the kids and I interact with them throughout the course of the school day. I see what excitement sports brings to them," King said. "They're always talking about their games that they had last night, or their upcoming games or how they won conference. Any way to give back to them I thought would be great."

King has written an essay that enters the ASL into consideration for a $10,000 grant.

Growing up, King has volunteered locally through the Salvation Army, the La Crosse Jaycees Toys for Tots program, food donation drives and youth basketball teams. He said he would like to continue his philanthropy work in college as a member of the Wisconsin Badgers basketball team.

"It's exciting. Even if you see athletes at the professional level. My favorite ones are the ones who give back," King said. "That's always something I've like about athletes like Lebron (James), things like that. If I ever have a chance to make it to the highest level, that's something I'm going to do for sure."