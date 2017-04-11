Tuesday's local scores
High school baseball
G-E-T 1, Whitehall 0
West Salem 7, Mauston 2 - Zach Ihle and Braxton Ghelfi (WS): solo home run
High school softball
Holmen 4, Onalaska 2 - final/9 innings; Kendra Leis (HOL): walk-off 2-run home run; Vikings now 6-2, 3-0 MVC
La Crosse Logan 11, Tomah 6
Westby 4, Prairie du Chien 0 - Norsemen now 4-2
De Soto 6, Luther 3 - Pirates now 6-0
C-FC 13, Eleva-Strum 0 - final/ 5 innings
Girls high school soccer
Onalaska 2, Holmen 0
College baseball
University of Jamestown 11, Viterbo University 7 - final/game 1
University of Jamestown 6, Viterbo University 5 - final/game 2; V-Hawks now 7-26
