Tuesday's local scores

High school baseball

G-E-T 1, Whitehall 0

West Salem 7, Mauston 2 - Zach Ihle and Braxton Ghelfi (WS): solo home run

High school softball

Holmen 4, Onalaska 2 - final/9 innings; Kendra Leis (HOL): walk-off 2-run home run; Vikings now 6-2, 3-0 MVC

La Crosse Logan 11, Tomah 6

Westby 4, Prairie du Chien 0 - Norsemen now 4-2

De Soto 6, Luther 3 - Pirates now 6-0

C-FC 13, Eleva-Strum 0 - final/ 5 innings

Girls high school soccer

Onalaska 2, Holmen 0

College baseball

University of Jamestown 11, Viterbo University 7 - final/game 1

University of Jamestown 6, Viterbo University 5 - final/game 2; V-Hawks now 7-26

