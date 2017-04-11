Western Technical College announces new President

Western Technical College announces Dr. Roger Stanford as the new president...making him the seventh in the school's history.

Among his accomplishments Stanford started a flexible learning initiative at Western that targets working adult students.

Prior to coming to Western, he served as the Vice President of Instruction at Chippewa Valley Technical College in Eau Claire.

Stanford was the first in his family to attend college, and is a graduate of the Wisconsin Technical College System.

Stanford's selection will be officially approved at the April 18 board meeting.

Current President, Dr. Lee Rasch, retires June 30.

