Boy scouts express frustration over loss of 'GaGa Ball Pit'

Scouts involved with French Island's Troop 15 were distraught when they arrived at the Community Center on April 9 to find their GaGa Ball Pit gone.

GaGa Ball is described as dodge ball in a box, a quick paced game that invites players of all abilities to join in on.

Boy scouts from French Island were introduced to the game at Camp Decorah near Galesville. As a result, they came up with an idea of building one for the community while earning the Eagle required merit badge for Citizenship in the Community.

Tim Donahue, Scout Master of the French Island Troop 15 said they attended a Town Meeting and received approval. They then fundraised, collecting money to build the structure in November, 2015.

However, much to their dismay, when they arrived at the site on April 9 it wasn't there.

"When the scouts came later at the later meeting they were like, 'What do you mean it's gone? We put it up and now the weather is warmed up.' We actually even have a lighted ball so we can play when it's darker in the pit and so it's really fun and they were I guess, just disappointed," expressed Donahue.

They were consequently informed that the pit was in disrepair, according to the supervisor and needed to be taken down.

"I was really hurt personally because I put my time into it and I was actually one of the ones that went to Home Depot and went and got the supplies and I was looking forward to it for weeks on end," added Christopher Donahue, a Scout Member with French Island Troop 15.

Lee Weis, Parks & Rec. Supervisor apologized at the meeting for not contacting the scouts prior to tearing down the structure.

He stressed that there were some safety concerns with bolts sticking out and wood splitting. Weis admitted he should have talked with them first.

Weis, along with the other town board members agreed to pitch in the roughly $230 necessary for new supplies. The Town of Campbell Police Department offered to pay the difference needed due to the rise in cost since it was first built.

