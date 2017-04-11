Onalaska Police Looking for Missing Person

Onalaska Police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing person.



Zachary Fogleson, 19, is considered a vulnerable person. He has not contacted his group home in several hours and the home staff is concerned for his well-being.



Zachary was last seen Tuesday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. in the area of 10th Avenue South and Main Street in Onalaska, police said.

He is approximately 6' tall, weighs 170 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be wearing blue jeans and a black t-shirt,and possibly a black bomber type jacket.



He is believed to have been riding a mountain bike.



If you have any information please call Onalaska Police at 608-781-9540.