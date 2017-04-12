UW-La Crosse hosts the Ultimate Race for Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Students at the UW-La Crosse are hosting the 4th annual Ultimate Race to raise awareness for sexual assault awareness month.



This years event is on April 20th, beginning at 5:00 pm. There will be a flash mob before the event begins and then the race will kick off around 6:00 pm. There will be teams that receive clues with information about sexual assault that lead them to different offices on UWL campus.



At each office, they will have to complete a challenge before receiving their next clue. The first team to complete all clues and get to the finish line will win. After the race, there will be an after party with pizza and cookies! Here we have a couple speakers that will share their stories and experiences with sexual assault. This event is aimed to educate students and raise awareness for sexual assault.

Mallory Gehrmann, Violence Prevention Social Work Intern for UW- La Crosse Student Life, and Lee Vang, graduate assistant, discussed the event on Daybreak.

To sign up visit their website.