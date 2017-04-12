New name for Sole Burner 5K, still same great cause

The Sole Burner of the Coulee Region will gather over 500 passionate cancer fighters and running enthusiasts for a 5K fundraising Walk/Run on April 23rd at United Healthcare (2700 Midwest Drive) in Onalaska.

Sole Burner of the Coulee Region is a place of hope, healing, and tribute.



Schedule and Registration:

8:00a.m. - 1:00pm Registration and On-site activities open (Kid's Activities, Vendor Fair, Photos, Prize Drawing)

10:00a.m. Kids Fun Runs (Mini-Sole Burner (ages 3-5) and Junior-Sole Burner (ages 6-12)

11:00a.m. 5KWalk/Run

12:00p.m. Awards Ceremony & Prize Drawing Winners Announced



Adults $20 now thru Sunday, April 16

$25 April 17 thru Sunday, April 23

Kids $12 (12 and under) now thru Sunday, April 16

$15 April 17 thru Sunday, April 23

*Children age 0-2 are FREE

All donations support the American Cancer Society's programs, services, and research. ACS is committed to helping every person touched by cancer in every community. Whether it's a ride to treatment, a place to stay, or access to support 24/7/365 and more. For more information visit cancer.org or call 1-800-227-2345. Head to their website to sign up.

