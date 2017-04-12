West Fargo school probing special education teacher's tweets

WEST FARGO, N.D. (AP) - A West Fargo special education teacher accused of posting offensive tweets making fun of students and parents says she made a mistake and never intended to hurt people.

Liberty Middle School teacher Sheridan Tihista wrote tweets on her personal account that vented about the ways she is treated by students by parents. In one tweet, Tihista said she wasn't ashamed about accidentally calling a student by her cat's name because "that's how annoying he was." She posted a photo of damage to a door and wrote, "Not sure if I teach teenagers or wolverines."

Tihista says she showed poor judgment and apologized for the tweets, which were presented to school district officials by an anonymous group of parents.

Tihista iced on paid administrative leave until the district completes an investigation.

