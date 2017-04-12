Another Irish butter battle is brewing in Wisconsin - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Another Irish butter battle is brewing in Wisconsin

There's a new Irish butter battle in Wisconsin.

Residents who want access to Kerrygold Irish butter sued the state last month over a law that prohibits the sale of ungraded butter. Now the company that markets Kerrygold is suing a Wisconsin creamery over its proposed solution.

Sheboygan's Old World Creamery announced last week it began importing Irish butter, giving it a quality grade and selling it as Irishgold butter.

Ornua, the owner of Kerrygold's U.S. trademarks, alleged trademark infringement and false advertising in a federal lawsuit filed Monday in Milwaukee. The lawsuit asks a judge to block Old World from using the name "Irishgold."

Old World Managing Partner Steve Knaus didn't immediately return a message.

