Copy-Governor's office changes public appearance practices amid manhunt

The nationwide manhunt for a Wisconsin man who authorities say made threatening comments about the government and public officials has Gov. Scott Walker changing his practices.

A spokesperson with the governor's office confirmed to our Milwaukee affiliate WISN-TV on Tuesday afternoon that Walker's security team has requested his office not issue news releases in advance about the governor's public appearances.

The change in protocol comes in the midst of a multi-agency search for Joseph Jakubowski.

Notification about Walker's visit to the construction site of the new Milwaukee Bucks arena on Tuesday afternoon was provided to WISN 12 NEWS via telephone. Such alerts are usually received via email and social media.

Walker on Tuesday called the disappearance of Joseph Jakubowski a "grave concern."

Jakubowski last Tuesday burglarized The Armageddon Gun Shop in Janesville of 18 weapons and other equipment shortly after he mailed a 161-page manifesto to President Donald Trump, authorities said.

Video recorded shortly before the crime at the gun shop showed Jakubowski dropping the large envelope addressed to the president into a Janesville mailbox.

"To anybody who got this letter, you might want to read it," he's heard saying in the video. "There it is, you can see it's getting shipped. Revolution. It's time for change."

Joseph Jakubowski's stepfather, Don McLean, said he fears his stepson is a dangerous man and may want a showdown with police.

A release from the police department said Jakubowski is 32 years old and stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He has green eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about Jakubowski's whereabouts is asked to call the Rock County Sheriff's Office at 608-757-7911 or the FBI at 800-CALL-FBI. There is a $20,000 reward offered for information that leads to his arrest.