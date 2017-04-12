Nice weather here...time for road construction to start

We've seen some already-construction season is underway in Wisconsin and Minnesota.

With the Easter holiday, roads in both states will see an increase in traffic.

While these projects will last longer than the weekend, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to plan ahead and be aware of the projects underway in the state.

There are six projects in our area that may affect your travel-four in Wisconsin and two in Minnesota.

WIS 16 (Cass Street)-La Crosse

Exit 3 (I-90/US 53/WIS 35) - La Crosse

US 18 in Prairie du Chien

WIS 54 between Black River Falls and Melrose

Hwy 43 in Winona

Hwy 63 in Red Wing

The Cass Street project involves building a roundabout at the intersection of Cass and 7th streets. New pavement on Cass St. from 4th to 7th Street is also part of the project. The project is set for completion in July.

The Exit 3 project will reconstruct the entire interchange coming off of I-90 on the north side of La Crosse.

South of Prairie du Chien, US 18 expands from two to four lanes along a 3.2 mile stretch.

The WIS 54 project calls for resurfacing the road between WIS 71 and 11th St. in Black River Falls.

Full details on each road project can be found at the Wisconsin DOT website, including weekly updates.

In Minnesota, work continues on the bridges over the Mississippi River at Winona on Hwy. 43. The new bridge is open to traffic while the old bridge is undergoing rehabilitation.

Construction starts in May for a three year project to replacing the Hwy. 63 bridges over the Mississippi River and Hwy. 61 at Red Wing.