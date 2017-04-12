Retired veterans can get pension tax break this year - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Retired veterans can get pension tax break this year

Posted: Updated:
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - -

Retired veterans living in Minnesota are getting a big break on this year's taxes.

That's because Minnesota's Legislature approved a measure last year that exempted military pension payments from the state income tax. Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner General Larry Shellito and a key Republican lawmaker held a news conference Wednesday to remind veterans about the new benefit.

Rep. Bob Dettmer helped pass the tax break last year after more than a decade of efforts. Dettmer says it should save the state's 19,000 retired veterans a total of $23 million this year.

Retired veterans must file a special form with their taxes to claim the benefit. The deadline for filing taxes is Tuesday.

Shellito says he hopes the tax help makes Minnesota even friendlier for retiring veterans.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.