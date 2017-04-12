Republican bills target homelessness in Wisconsin

Republican lawmakers have introduced four bills they say will address homelessness in Wisconsin.

Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke and other representatives held a news conference Wednesday with housing advocates from the Wisconsin Coalition Against Homelessness and the Wisconsin Balance of State Continuum of Care. They said homelessness affected nearly 27,000 people last year.

One measure would establish an Interagency Council on Homelessness chaired by Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch. Others would allow the state housing authority to pilot a program that prioritizes chronically homeless people on the waitlist for federal housing vouchers and create grants for municipalities to help the homeless find work.

Continuum of Care Director Carrie Poser says 5,800 people in Wisconsin are homelessness each night.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.