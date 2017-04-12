Daycare director arrested on meth charges

The director of a Waverly daycare has been arrested on a number of drug charges.

Waverly Police say they went to 401 24th Street NW last week to investigate the smell of marijuana coming from an apartment.

Police searched an apartment and arrested Kelly Hampton for possession of meth, marijuana, prescription drugs and drug paraphernalia.

She was later released on a $1,000 bond.

Police say Hampton's booking information lists her as the director of Little Learners Daycare in Waverly.

The owner of Little Learners says he is shocked by the news, saying Hampton has been a great manager for 17 years. When asked if Hampton was fired, he said "she will no longer have any contact with the children there."

He says employees are given background checks before being hired but said he "wasn't sure" about drug tests.

We went to Hampton's apartment but she did not want to speak with our sister station KWWL.

Officers say the investigation is not over. They say they're looking for another person who might be involved.