Collaborative career fair helps highlight vacancies

The City, County, and School District of La Crosse teamed up to host a collaborative career fair.

The event took place at the Southside Neighborhood Center from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Mark White, Director of Human Resources for the School District of La Crosse, said they've been working together for the past five or six years.

"We really feel that working together as a nucleus, a little bit more energy behind it. Even just talking to people today, it's amazing how their skills might transfer from organization to the next. It also makes it a little bit of a one stop shop, so you can come in and learn about public entities that often times people don't think about," said White.

Positions that typically need to be filled on a regular basis for the school district include: information technology, food nutrition, nursing home services, bus operators, mechanics, clerical support, social work, teacher assistants, custodial services, and substitute staff.

"Even more now, the school district's case it's through our social media contacts and sending it out that way. We're finding that might even be the most effective way to reach the greatest amount of people. For instance in the district we are now using LinkedIn for a number of our positions, that kind of think just to try and expand the base," added White.

To learn more about job vacancies with the county, city, or school district contact the respective Human Resource Departments.

