Losey residents hoping to see road improvements

People living along Losey Boulevard in La Crosse are growing concerned about the impact of heavy truck traffic. Noise and potential damage to the road are among those concerns, and possibly damage to their homes as well.

Losey Boulevard is a unique case. It sees just as much if not more traffic than some neighboring state highways, but because of its classification, it's part of the city's jurisdiction. Some who live along Losey say increased traffic from large vehicles traveling rough road is causing deterioration.

"Sometimes we have four or five semi trucks in each lane going by here and they have quite a heavy load," said 28-year Losey resident Barb Clark. "Our neighbors and myself, we're feeling vibrations on our house. I do know that my neighbors have been experiencing some foundation issues."

Traffic on Losey isn't likely to go away any time soon but neighbors say they could slow it down by changing flashing lights from yellow to red during the early morning hours.

"That's one of the busiest times those semis go through, they're going fast between 45 and 50," said Clark.

Losey Boulevard is what's called a "connecting highway". It's a four-lane conduit between three state highways, but unlike those, Losey is not eligible for any state funding.

"It is a highway, but it's not a highway," said District 7 Council Representative Gary Padesky.

"We came up with $200,000 to do the stretch that I would like to do, two lanes northbound [from] State Road to Johnson Street," Padesky said.

But that proposal--which is currently on a 30-day referral--may not go through this year.

"I know some of the council members are going to be hesitant to take money out of reserves," said Padesky.

Should it fail, Padesky hopes to see it on the budget next year.

For now, all the residents can do is endure.