Patrol partner remembers Trooper Borostowski's life and service

Early Tuesday morning, 34-year-old Anthony Borostowski lost his life in a fatal car crash while on patrol near Wisconsin Dells. Now, members of the Wisconsin State Patrol are remembering his life and service.

Trooper Sou Xiong withe the Southwest Region Wisconsin State Patrol said he was at home on Tuesday morning when he got the call about the fatal accident that killed Trooper Borostowski.

Trooper Xiong worked with Trooper Borostowski for a year and a half, going out on calls together and acting as each others backup. He remembers Borostowski as a smart, reliable man that could be depended on in any situation.

"Everyone always says the same thing," said Trooper Xiong. "That so-and-so was a good person. And, I'm not taking anything away from them, but Trooper Borostowski really was an outstanding guy. Just a great guy. Wisconsin and our nation lost a great person."

Trooper Xiong said his favorite memory of with Trooper Borostowski was after a shift. He was able to pick Borostowski's brain about emergency situations that he might encounter on the job. Borostowski, a former combat medic, walked him through different scenarios and helped organize his medic bag.

Trooper Xiong said the law enforcement community is a tight-knit group, and the loss of Trooper Borostowski hit the Wisconsin State Patrol hard.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is still investigating the cause of that crash.

Details for memorial services are expected to be announced by the end of the week.