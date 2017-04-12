Chill matchup well with Jets in playoffs

The chase for the Robertson Cup is on, and the Coulee Region Chill think they can bring it home this season.

After a furious rally to make the playoffs, the Chill enter the NAHL postseason this week as one of the league's most dangerous teams.

Nobody knows that better than Janesville, the team the Chill will face in the opening round best-of-three games series.

Though the Jets won the overall season series 7-5, Coulee Region won three of the final five games played. They aren't afraid to take three more with the stakes raised.

"I think we have some players that have embraced the rivalry. We just seem to play a little harder and a little better against Janesville, knowing that we need to," first-year head coach Ryan Egan said. "I think we like the fact going into playoffs right now that there are a lot of teams that we think are afraid to play us."

Egan said other teams have called asking what the winning formula is against the Jets, who won the Midwest Division title with 89 points.

While the Chill haven't done anything but play a bit more inspired, Egan said his team must slow down the high-intensity pace of play the Jets feature.

"The big thing is they're very quick on transition through the neutral zone. We've got to make sure we slow them down best we can."

The first two games of the series will be played in Janesville this weekend. Game 3 is Friday, April 21 at Green Island Ice Arena, followed by Game 4 on Saturday and Game 5 on Sunday in Janesville if necessary.