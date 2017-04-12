South Avenue meeting gathers feedback

The purpose of the meeting was to differentiate the city's project from the Wisconsin Department of Public Transportation's project.

People were able to see post feedback on the maps and charts and express their concerns in an open discussion.

Jason Gilman, Director of Planning and Development for the City of La Crosse said the are looking at automobile and truck traffic, pedestrian pathways, and bicycle routes in depth.

"Aside from safety which is always number one, land use is really a very very important concern about transportation and investment. We don't necessarily want to create a road that just creates a conduit for cars, but one that stimulates investments, creates great neighborhoods," said Gilman.

Gilman added that it's a "value added project" to ensure they're covering all their bases.

The next steering committee meeting is tentatively scheduled for late May, at that time they will plan the next public informational meeting.

Any questions or concerns can be directed at Jason Gilman at (608)789-7362 or via email gilmanj@cityoflacrosse.org.

The construction isn't expected to begin until 2022.

MORE INFORMATION: City of La Crosse