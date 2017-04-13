Child Abuse Prevention Month - Part 2: Keeping Kids Safe

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and all this month we're discussing the issue with Family & Children's Center President Tita Yutuc. To watch Part 1 in our four part series on this topic click here.

Educate Your Kids:

* Keeping kids safe starts with adults

* Together, we can make a safer, more nurturing world for all children.

Educate Your Kids

* Safe touches

o Explain body parts to your children and which ones are okay to touch and not okay to touch

o Often times offenders take advantage of children who are uneducated about body touches

* No secrets and open communication

o Secrets are not OK to keep. Remind kids that if someone tells them they are supposed to keep a secret that they should tell their parents or a trusted adult.

* Surprises and secrets are different. Surprises are something people will eventually find out (like Christmas presents, an upcoming baby, or special dinner). Secrets are things you can never tell people and might make you feel sad or frightened.

o Be consistently available to listen.

* The more you listen, even if it just about their day or their new favorite toy, they will know you're available if they do need to discuss a more difficult topic.

* Inform them, but don't frighten them

o Teach your kids that it's OK to wave, smile at, or talk to someone as long as they are with a trusted adult.

* Practice "what-if" scenarios

o Go through scenarios so that if they do find themselves in certain situations, they are equipped with knowledge of what to do.

* What if you're waiting for mom or dad to pick you up and they are late?

* What if you get separated at the store?

* What if a neighbor asks you to come over after school by yourself?



Educate Yourself/Take Precautions:

* Impossible to know everything about a person

o Be careful who you entrust with the care of your children

* Get involved with neighborhood watch

* Support community initiatives to treat mental illness, improve crime prevention, and reduce alcohol and drug abuse.



Educate Others:

* Encourage classroom presentations

o First time kids may realize that what they're experiencing isn't normal for everyone else

* Trainings

o Stepping Stones, Family & Children's Center's Child Advocacy Center in La Crosse offers

* Child abuse prevention trainings to help community members recognize and react appropriately when abuse is suspected.

* Mandated reporter trainings for organizations that need experts to train their staff on mandated reporting.

* To support programs like Healthy Families

o An in-home visiting program that helps parents of newborns cope with the stress of caring for an infant. While its primary goal is to prevent child abuse and neglect, services are also important for new parents struggling with significant life challenges like poverty, mental illness, childhood trauma and teen pregnancy.