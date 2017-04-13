UW La Crosse presents The Importance of Being Earnest

UW La Crosse is presenting a timeless tease of high class society. Aamer Mian, a senior at UWL, discussed their upcoming show The Importance of Being Earnest by Oscar Wilde.

In late 19th century London, bachelor Jack Worthing pretends to be a fictitious person by the name of "Ernest" in order to court the exquisitely desirable Gwendolyn Fairfax. When Jack -as Ernest- successfully woos Gwendolyn, Jack's comrade, Algernon, decides to steal Jack's idea and also pose as Ernest to win the heart of the beautiful Cecily Cardew. However, when Gwendolyn and Cecily discover they are both in love with a man named Ernest, the perfect plan becomes complete pandemonium.

Tickets go on sale at 1:00 p.m. Monday, April 17. Box office hours are 1:00 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturdays, and one hour before show times. Tickets are $16 for adults, $14 for senior/non UWL students and $5 for UWL students; call (608) 785-8522.

Who: University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Department of Theatre Arts

What: The Importance of Being Earnest by Oscar Wilde

Where: Toland Theatre in the Center for the Arts, located on 16th and Vine streets.

When: April 21-22 & April 27-29, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. and April 23 & 30, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. Admission: $16 for adults, $14 for senior citizens and non-UWL students, $5 UWL students; call (608) 785-8522. Tickets go on sale at 1:00 p.m. Monday, April 17. Box office hours are 1:00 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. Saturdays, and one hour before show times.

Cast: Emily Farebrother, Morgan Gates, Colton Janz, Avital Maltinski, Aamer Mian, Beth Ryan, Devin Vogel, Allante Walker, Julia Whalen