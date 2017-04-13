Daybreak celebrates Grilled Cheese Month



April is National Grilled Cheese Month. To celebrate this cheesy month, the Grilled Cheese Academy is kicking off its 6th Annual Grilled Cheese Recipe Showdown where those entering have a chance at winning grilled cheese prestige and a grand prize of $15,000.



Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board Tina Gilbertson joined us to display the 2016. Gilbertson made last year's Gold Award grilled cheese The All American.



This grilled cheese sandwich has an unexpected combo of apple pie and churro flavors. Both sugary and savory, the All-American unites Wisconsin aged cheddar and mascarpone, churro-battered challah bread and homemade apple pie filling. The first runner up was The Bloody Mary Sandwich. The second runner up was The Speakeasy.



Wisconsin cheesemakers craft more than 600 varieties, types and styles of cheese. This means you can add unique flavors and combinations to any grilled cheese sandwich.



Do you have a killer grilled cheese creation your family and friends rave about? Enter The 2017 Grilled Cheese Recipe Showdown. Entries will battle it out for the ultimate grilled cheese crown and more than $28,000 in prizes. Enter the contest here.