Man indicted for gun smuggling pleads guilty in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) - A Lebanese man accused of helping smuggle guns bought in Iowa to his country has pleaded guilty to violating the federal Arms Export Control Act.

Cedar Rapids television station KCRG reports (http://bit.ly/2oCrNdU ) that 42-year-old Fadi Yassine entered the plea Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. Yassine was arrested Feb. 5 in New York as he entered the U.S. from Lebanon.

Four Cedar Rapids residents with ties to Lebanon were sentenced to prison last year for their role in the gun smuggling scheme.

Prosecutors say firearms were shipped to Lebanon from Cedar Rapids on several occasions during 2014 and 2015.

