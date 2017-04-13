Iowa man charged after 4-year-old boy kills self with gun

An Elgin man has been charged in federal court with a weapons count for what authorities say was his part in the death of a young boy who accidentally shot himself.

The Courier reports (http://bit.ly/2o7fWRT ) that Daniel Henriksen has been charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Authorities say there is evidence Henriksen used marijuana and was involved in dealing the drug when the shooting happened last year.

Police believe 4-year-old Jayden Phillips, of Fort Atkinson, was napping June 17 with other children in a mobile home when he awoke and found a loaded handgun. The weapon fired, fatally hitting Jayden in the head.

Investigators say Henriksen owned the gun.