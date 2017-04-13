Good news, procrastinators: Tax deadline pushed to Tuesday

Don't freak out if you haven't finished your taxes. The IRS is giving last-minute filers a reprieve until Tuesday.

The usual April 15 deadline falls on Saturday this year. That would normally push the deadline to Monday. But Monday is a holiday in the District of Columbia, so by law, the filing deadline is extended until Tuesday.

Monday is Emancipation Day in the nation's capital. It marks the day in 1862 in which 3,100 slaves living in the capital were freed.

All the states that usually have an April 15 deadline have delayed their filing dates as well. A handful of states have later deadlines.

