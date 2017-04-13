Funeral arrangements set for Borostowski - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Funeral arrangements set for Borostowski

Funeral services are Monday for the Wisconsin State Patrol trooper from Tomah killed in a squad car crash Tuesday.

According to Lanham-Miller Funeral Home, services for Trooper Anthony Borostowski are Monday afternoon at Sparta High School.

Visitation for Borostowski is scheduled from noon until 5 p.m. when the service begins. 

People can send online condolences to the family here through the funeral home.

