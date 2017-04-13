Coulee Christian Students pack meals for Haiti

Students and parents at Coulee Christian School teamed up to help those in need.

The event kicked off at 9:30 a.m. and went until 1:30 p.m.

Assembly lines were formed and students were timed as they worked together to bag rice, vegetables, seasoning, and protein. The bags were then sealed and boxed with a goal to ship 10,000 to children living in poverty in Haiti.

An additional 280 bags will be donated to a local food pantry in the Coulee Region.

Jeanne Miller, a member of the Coulee Christian School Board and parent said this is the first time they've organized the "Feed the Need" event.

"Instead of selling magazines, or cookies, or something like that we decided to do something that was a humanitarian even that would be giving back to others and the kids were really excited about it and we just thought this was just a great, new fundraiser to try," said Miller.

With the school building turning 100 this year, they will be using extra funds for technology upgrades and facility improvements.

"We're hoping the kids take away service. We want this to be a great service project, knowing that they're helping children who don't get fed on a daily basis and this is going to be a huge blessing for them and just to know that we are the hands and feet of Jesus," added Miller.

To make a contribution check out their website below or text "Coulee" to 71777.

MORE INFORMATION: Coulee Christian School