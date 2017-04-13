News 19 News Director Receives Award

The YMCA is recognizing a number of people for service to the organization.

That includes WXOW News Director, Sean Dwyer. Dwyer received the Ted Griffin Volunteer of the Year Award. That award is given to the Y's top volunteer of the year.

Also receiving recognition, the Ford Family. They received the Y's Family of the Year Award. Teresa Peters received the Nancy Quinlisk Social Media Responsibility Award. Coulee Region Ecoscapes is the recipient of the Healthy Living Award for constructing a garden, called a food forest at the Y. And, the Dahl Family Youth Development Award went to Alice DaFoe.