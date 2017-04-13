State Supreme Court reelects Roggensack as chief justice - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

State Supreme Court reelects Roggensack as chief justice

Posted: Updated:
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- -

Wisconsin Supreme Court justices have reelected Chief Justice Patience Roggensack for another two-year term leading the court.

The court announced Roggensack's election in a statement Thursday. She was first voted to the top spot after a 2015 constitutional amendment that made the chief justice subject to election rather than seniority.

Roggensack got the role after the court's conservative majority voted to strip liberal Judge Shirley Abrahamson of it following the rule change.

Roggensack was first elected to serve on the state Supreme Court in 2003 and reelected in 2013. Conservative judges hold a 5-2 majority on the court.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.