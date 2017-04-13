Federal judge halts sale of Irish butter over trademark suit - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Federal judge halts sale of Irish butter over trademark suit

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- -

A federal judge has ordered a Wisconsin creamery to stop sales of its Irish butter in the state while the creamery is being sued for trademark infringement.

Eastern District of Wisconsin Judge J.P. Stadtmueller at a Thursday hearing barred Sheboygan-based Old World Creamery from selling its imported Irish butter under the name Irishgold, which first went on sale Wednesday.

Ornua, the company that owns trademarks of Kerrygold Irish butter, sued the creamery and related companies Monday alleging that Irishgold's similar name and packaging are an attempt to profit from Kerrygold's strong brand reputation.

Stadtmueller at the hearing called the dispute a "textbook case" of why research is important to avoid trademark issues but says his temporary order doesn't indicate how the court might rule on the case.

