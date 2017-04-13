Update: Julia Belle Swain Restoration

Four years ago, a group got together to talk about La Crosse history. Specifically, the Julia Belle Swain paddle wheel steamboat. It was sitting in dry dock at Brennan Marine. It was in disrepair, rusting from the inside out. This group, members of the Julia Belle Swain Foundation, did not want to see another piece of La Crosse history go away. So, they decided to save the Julia Belle.

The first step was restoring the hull and that meant a trip home in a way. The boat traveled downstream to Dubuque, Iowa. That's where the steamboat was built in 1971 and the Dubuque Boat and Boiler Works. In fact, it was the last boat built there. The hull work was done not far away at Newt Marine.

After that restoration, the boat got a ride back up river to La Crosse where crews began working two years ago to restore everything else above water. In 2016, that boat was a mere skeleton above water. Today, you wouldn't recognize it. The exterior is almost complete.

Since they've come so far, Foundation President John Desmond says he wants to move it to Riverside Park so people can see the progress, even though it's not ready for service and there's a lot more work to do inside.

Desmond says, "it's a unique project." A project preserving a piece of La Crosse and river history. You can see the latest update in this story from photographer Jimmy Kruckow and reporter Dave Solie.

