Officials to Jakubowski: Turn yourself in

Authorities on Thursday pleaded with a Wisconsin man who they say burglarized a gun store and made anti-religious and anti-government statements to turn himself in, and they urged residents to be extra vigilant during the holy weekend.

Joseph Jakubowski, of Janesville, has been on the run since April 4 when officials say broke into a gun shop and stole 18 weapons and other items before setting his vehicle on fire.

During a news conference Thursday afternoon, Janesville Police Chief David Moore along with Rock County Sheriff Robert Spoden both urged Jakubowski to surrender. "We urge Mr. Jakubowski to turn himself in. No one has been harmed yet," said Chief Moore.

Officials say Jakubowski is 32 years old and stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He has green eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about Jakubowski's whereabouts is asked to call the Rock County Sheriff's Office at 608-757-7911 or the FBI at 800-CALL-FBI.

There is a $20,000 reward for information that leads to Jakubowski's arrest.