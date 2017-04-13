New photos of Janesville fugitive's tattoos displayed

New photos of fugitive Joseph Jakubowski's tattoos are being displayed, as the nationwide manhunt for the Janesville man approaches the Easter weekend.

The photos show tattoos on both of Jakubowski's shoulders from a 2014 jail booking. Photos of tattoos on Jakubowski's arms were previously released.

The 32 year old Jakubowski has been sought since authorities said he sent an anti-government manifesto to President Trump, then stole eighteen firearms and ammunition from a Janesville gun store.

WTMJ-TV in Milwaukee reports they obtained a portion of a manifesto written by Jakubowski. The television station reports Jakubowski writes he is willing to die for his views, but only "live on TV."