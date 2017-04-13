DMV 6-character license plates running out soon

Madison (WQOW) - The state department of motor vehicles is running out of its six-character license plates.

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles announced it will phase in new, seven-character plates starting in mid-April.

The DMV said the new configuration will begin with three letters, followed by four numbers (AAA-1001).

“There’s been a lot of interest as we near the end of the alphabet and the license plate series,” said Jeremy Krueger, supervisor, License Plate Issuance Unit. “All of the number combinations have been used, and we needed to find a large range of plate numbers to use into the future.”

Krueger said the additional character will create 100 million combinations. He said the six-character plates yielded about 20 million combinations since they debuted in 1986. “This should last awhile,” he added.

The combination on the current design reversed from letters to numbers in 2000, the DMV said.

Krueger said local DMVs and third party vendors will continue to issue the six-character plates until they run out.