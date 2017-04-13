American Legion Post 52 crowns new Poppy Princess

Every year, the American Legion distributes poppy flowers to support veterans. The Poppy Princess promotes poppy distribution in the community and walks in the Memorial Day Parade.

On Thursday, Avery Farmer started her two year reign as the Poppy Princess for American Legion Post 52.

Mayor Tim Kabat held a ceremony, proclaiming May to be Poppy Month.

"Help us remember the veterans," said Tamra Lee, President of Post 52. "Get out there. Say thank you to a veteran. Just thank you means so much to them. Continue to support our veterans, and thank them for what they do and have done."

Poppies will be distributed at local businesses. All donations raised will help veterans and their families in the community.