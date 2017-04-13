La Crosse Floral blooming with Easter Lilies

With Easter on Sunday, La Crosse Floral is preparing for spring floral orders and Easter lily sales.

These flowers are often places around Christian churches to represent "new birth" during the holiday. If you want to re-plant your Easter lily after your Sunday celebration, the steps are simple to follow.

"You can kind of just let everything die back on your lily bulb, cut it off, right as soil line it doesn't need to be higher. It can be higher if you want, put it in your garage and forget about it. Then when your planting your garden or such out in the yard bury it underneath the soil at approximately the same depth that it was in the pot. It should come back to life and you will have your own lily plant." Linda Zoerb said.

Zoerb says that in other countries, you can purchase Easter lilies also known as "trumpet lilies" year round. Zoerb added that if you're an animal lover, specifically if you have cats, an Easter lily may not be the best flower in your home.

"Lilies are actually something that can cause renal failure in cats, so I suggest that you maybe pick up a mum or hydrangea." Zoerb added.

La Crosse Floral has many Easter lilies available still. If you are interested in picking one up for this Sunday, La Crosse Floral's hours are 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday and from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.