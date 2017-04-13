The Logan Table: providing food for students

With nearly half of the student population at Logan High School on free and reduced rate lunches, Logan High School is pairing up with the Hunger Task Force of La Crosse to open a food pantry for students and the surrounding community.

The Logan Table is a project that was started earlier this school year, in order to take an initiative to make sure students have accessibility to healthy food after school hours. The in-school food pantry is available to students from 2:40 to 4:00 p.m. on Thursday afternoons and on Friday after school from 3:20 to 4:00 p.m. Organizer Tricia Gibbons says, she's seen about 35 students utilizing the food pantry every month since it opened in late December.

"How are students supposed to focus on learning if they don't even know what they're going to eat next? A lot of families can access different food pantries but you pretty much have to be 18 or at least be able to drive if you're going to go to a food pantry somewhere else. Whereas the students can stop in anytime during the day with a teacher and get food out of the food pantry so they can take it home with them." Gibbons explained.

Gibbons says pasta and non-perishable food items are in high demand at both the Logan Table and the Hunger Task Force of La Crosse. The Logan Table will remain open through the rest of the school year with plans to be accessible for the public one weekend every month.