Baby chicks hatch in Crucifixion's Kindergarten class

For 16 years, Crucifixion Kindergarten teacher, Janine Ausdemore has taught a "baby chick unit" in the spring.

Students were eager to have 10 baby chicks hatch on Wednesday. Mrs. Ausdemore says she set up the "discovery center" in her classroom for her students to learn about growth by watching the baby chicks develop and hatch. Students journal about the baby chicks from the minute the eggs are under the incubator until they are hatched.

"I want the children to learn about growth and development, so the best way that and also the shortest way is watching chicks grow. We start with eggs that I'm able to get from one of the farms nearby, and I have little eggs that we can peak inside (plastic eggs) to see the development from the day one to day 21." Ausdemore said.

The baby chick unit lasts around three weeks. The students are only allowed to look at the chicks right now, but once they develop a bit more, they will have the opportunity to hold them.