Robotics competition set to invade the La Crosse Center

Early generation robots have arrived and have invaded the La Crosse Center.

It's all part of the 7 Rivers Regional Robot Competition. This is the first big robot competition ever held in La Crosse. Over 50 high school teams from 6 different states will compete Friday and Saturday at the La Crosse Center. The challenge this year is called "Steamworks". Teams work in conjunction with other teams to complete challenges based on preparing an airship for flight. The students have working since January designing their robots.

"The excitement level is infectious. La Crosse has never seen anything like this before. This is very unique, one of a kind. Most places and a lot of people have the day off tomorrow, there's no school, come on down. Saturday as well, it's going to be a lot of fun," says Steve Bissen, 7 Rivers Regional Planning Chair.

Teams that advance will head on to the world championship competition in two weeks in St. Louis, Missouri.

Opening ceremonies begin at 8:30am Friday morning and matches begin at 9am. Competition continues Saturday as well.

The event is free and open to the public.