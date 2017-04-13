Boushley leads Eagles, ties school record

Caleb Boushley tossed a complete game shutout to lead UW-La Crosse to a 5-0 win over UW-Oshkosh in game one of a doubleheader Thursday.
Boushley gave up just four hits and struck out 12 fro his second career shutout.
In the process, Boushley won his 19th career game at UW-L and tied Ben Cejka for the most in school history.
Boushley is now 19-4 in his career.
Nate Heili and Alex Robson had three hits each to lead the offensive attack.
Oshkosh came back to win game two, 7-0.
The Eagles are now 11-10 overall and 1-5 in the WIAC.
