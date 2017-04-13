Boushley leads Eagles, ties school record - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Boushley leads Eagles, ties school record

Posted: Updated:
Oshkosh, WI (WXOW) -

Caleb Boushley tossed a complete game shutout to lead UW-La Crosse to a 5-0 win over UW-Oshkosh in game one of a doubleheader Thursday.

Boushley gave up just four hits and struck out 12 fro his second career shutout.

In the process, Boushley won his 19th career game at UW-L and tied Ben Cejka for the most in school history.

Boushley is now 19-4 in his career.

Nate Heili and Alex Robson had three hits each to lead the offensive attack.

Oshkosh came back to win game two, 7-0.

The Eagles are now 11-10 overall and 1-5 in the WIAC.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.