New recommendation calls for rebuilding of La Crosse fire stations

Firefighters risk their lives responding to calls, but what about the risks at their own fire station?

"We're a little different than most other occupations, because not only do we work here, but we live here," said Fire Chief Gregg Cleveland with the La Crosse Fire Department.

The stations La Crosse firefighters call a second home are all over 50 years old.

"We live in a completely different world than we did in 1967, and I think that has reflected," said Cleveland. "The services that we provide reflect the age of our buildings."

Firefighters might come back from an emergency call with blood on their uniforms and limited equipment to wash them with.

"Should he be contaminating his own vehicle? Should he be contaminating his own home? And I think that the answer to that is no," Cleveland said.

Chief Cleveland said the stations do not have proper ventilation, so the ceilings are stained black with diesel from the trucks. All of the fumes are trapped inside.

"There's not a day that goes by that you don't go home and put your coat on the next day, and you can smell diesel exhaust," Cleveland said.

He said the outside consultation with Five Bugles out of Eau Claire is the first step to updating the facilities.

"Now that we have some costs, we know some stop gap measures we can do, that we can put together with the council to start to address these needs," said Cleveland.

Mayor Tim Kabat looks forward to working with the La Crosse Fire Department with the help of a new group of council members.

"It's a big job, but it's an important one because of how critical the fire department is not only to our health and safety but really our overall neighborhood efforts, too," said Mayor Kabat.

Chief Cleveland said the time to act is now.

"We're looking at a 10 to 15 year program, but we can not afford to wait another 50 years to do something," he said.

The consultants recommended starting with Station 2 located on Monitor Street due to the facility's location and functionality.

Along with rebuilding the current fire stations, the consultants recommend building a fifth station on the south side of La Crosse. This area is growing with new developments, and the nearest fire station is located on Losey Boulevard and Green Bay Street.

The fire department has applied for grants to fund parts of the upcoming facility changes to take some burden off of taxpayers.